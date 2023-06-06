Cannabis worth £1m found at empty building in Wellington
- Published
A cannabis farm containing plants with an estimated value of £1m has been uncovered by police in Shropshire.
Officers found the drugs when they executed a warrant at disused business premises on Walker Street, Wellington, at 09:45 BST on Friday.
They discovered more than 1,000 plants spread over multiple floors of the building, West Mercia Police said.
Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene but have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
Temporary Sgt Peter Rigby praised the "significant discovery" and said it would protect communities in the town.
"The impact of the cultivation of cannabis is far more than the supply of drugs," he explained.
"Thousands of pounds' worth of electric is stolen to help with the cultivation of the plant and the practice of bypassing the electric meter is often so dangerous that the supply can only be made safe by digging up the road.
"In addition to this, neighbouring properties are put in danger and are at risk of structural damage or fire caused by the criminal activity."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk