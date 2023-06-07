RAF Cosford Air Show visitors warned of longer journeys
People heading to the RAF Cosford Air Show in June have been warned to expect congestion on roads heading to the event.
About 50,000 visitors attended the Shropshire event in 2022 and organisers expect similar numbers on Sunday.
Drivers have been urged by National Highways to allow extra time for the journey with some rail services set to be disrupted.
A designated lane will be in place on the M54 for those going to the show.
The traffic measures will be from junction two to junction three of the motorway, Frank Bird, from National Highways, said.
"We expect the M54 to be busy and we'd remind people to make sure they have enough fuel for their journey," he added.
Engineering works are due to take place on Sunday between Walsall and Stafford which will close some lines in the area, Network Rail said.
Displays of modern military aircraft will take place in the skies overhead and a variety of others will be on show on the ground, organisers added.
The event will also mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids in World War Two and the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.
Ticket prices have also been frozen at the same prices as 2022 due to the cost of living crisis, organisers said.
