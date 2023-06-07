Council defends move to refuse Shropshire solar farm
Building a new solar farm in south Shropshire would harm the existing landscape, a hearing has been told.
Proposals for a new 21-hectare (70-acre) site off Squirrel Lane, Ledwyche, near Ludlow, were discussed with a planning inspector on Tuesday.
If approved, the farm would be built on the edge of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Members of Shropshire Council made the decision to refuse the scheme in September.
One of the objections raised by councillors was the farm would have an "adverse effect" on the appearance of the AONB and public rights of way.
The company behind the application, Ledwyche Solar Ltd, has put forward arguments to have the council's decision overturned.
Valuable agricultural land
John Ingram, from the landscape consultancy company behind the application, said the site was selected because it benefitted from "substantial screening", which would limit effects to the existing landscape.
He added there had been other developments built in the area, including a National Grid substation.
However, councillor Andy Boddington argued the applicants should consider "other sites of lower quality land".
Other councillors said the farm would also take valuable agricultural land out of food production.
Stating a food crisis, councillor Claire Wild said the site would be able to produce a quantity of potatoes equivalent to "211 million portions of chips" over the 40-year lifespan of the solar farm.
Inspectors will issue a decision on whether to allow the appeal for the new farm in a few weeks, following a visit to the site.
