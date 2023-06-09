Telford Station Quarter plans set to be approved
- Published
Plans are set to be approved next week over a multimillion-pound development in Telford that includes new homes and an enterprise hub.
A six-storey hotel and 189 homes are part of the Station Quarter scheme and proposals are set to feature retail, including food and drink outlets.
Telford and Wrekin Council's planning officers have recommended approval.
The authority submitted the application and councillors will meet at Southwater Library on Wednesday.
Plans for the almost six-hectare site in the centre of Telford, including now derelict land at Boyd House and Reynolds House, also feature office accommodation and commercial units.
The development comes after the council secured more than £200m of match-funding from the private sector to support the project, along with £22.3m from the government's Towns Fund.
Proposals include 62 one-bedroom and 53 two-bedroom homes.
The biggest apartment building would contain 84 flats and be six storeys high.
Raising concerns
Two letters of objection were submitted against the scheme during the first round of consultation both highlighting the size of that block of flats and lack of parking provision provided.
Last month, National Highways submitted a "holding objection" to plans, asking for further documents after raising concerns about car parking numbers. Extra documents have now been sent.
The 142-bedroom hotel will have 37 parking spaces, while a digital skills hub will have 132 parking spots.
The education part of the hub is to be operated by Telford College and is expected to provide facilities for 200 students aged 16 to 18.
A report prepared for Telford and Wrekin Council's planning committee has recommended that full planning permission is approved.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk