Shropshire photos to boost visibility of older LGBTQ+ people
An exhibition of photographs of people celebrating Pride is aimed at raising the profile of older LGBTQ+ people in Shropshire, organisers say.
The Wave Project at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery features large images of people waving at the camera.
It was put together by the group Safe Ageing, No Discrimination (SAND) - on show until the end of June.
Having the photographs taken was "uplifting", Sal Hampson, from the group, said.
"I think people really enjoyed the opportunity to engage with this and it's a bit of fun," she added.
People were asked to send in a photo if they were more than 50 years old and identified as LGBTQ+ in the county.
Among those who took part was Helga, 71, who said: "I feel that it is important to increase the visibility of older LGBT+ people, to claim our rightful place in today's society."
Another, Betty, 93, said she wanted to be "seen to exist as an old LGBT person".
The group began about 10 years ago with the aim of improving the experiences of LGBTQ+ people as they aged in Shropshire.
