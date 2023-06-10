Upton Magna Grade II listed church restored after closure fear
A Grade II listed church that was in danger of closure has been full restored and will be a hub for the community, staff say.
Parts of St Lucia's, in Upton Magna, near Shrewsbury, date back to the 12th Century.
By 2014 the roof was falling in and there was no water or heating, but churchwarden Sue Woods said the community rallied to raise funds.
The church restoration was also given more than £350,000 in grants.
"This church has been here for more than 1,000 years. It would have been a great pity if it had closed," Ms Woods said.
The roof was restored at a cost of £245,000 and new central heating and a kitchen were put in.
Wall paintings covered over in the 1950s were also restored.
St Lucia is the patron saint of light and eyesight so Ms Woods said the team also involved the Royal National Institute of Blind People in the work.
Braille and large print guide books were ordered and a sensory garden installed along with a braille memorial notice for Remembrance Day.
Community groups have begun to use the church and Ms Woods said it was beginning to be "used such a lot".
"It is so lovely to walk in this church and see it full. It was hard work but it's been a pleasure," she said.
