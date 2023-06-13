Fire crews help Much Wenlock residents in flash floods
Residents needed help from firefighters after thunderstorms caused flash flooding in a Shropshire town.
The homes of several elderly people on High Street, Much Wenlock, were hit by floodwater from about 19:45 BST on Monday, the fire service said.
Cellars of properties were in need of pumping out, according to one resident.
Much Wenlock's leisure centre also closed early as staff said heavy rain flooded part of the building.
On Barrow Street in the town, the electrics in one elderly resident's home were damaged by flooding, the fire service said.
The situation came amid storms that swept the wider West Midlands on Monday, flooding roads and bringing down trees.
Rev Matthew Stafford, who works in Much Wenlock, praised firefighters for coming to the aid of residents.
Water was pumped out of cellars in several homes and "lots of sludge" was left on Tuesday, he said.
