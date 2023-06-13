Dozens of firefighters tackle Shropshire barn fire

A barn has been badly damaged in a fire in Shropshire.

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Nobold, near Shrewsbury, from about 20:00 BST on Monday, the fire service said.

Photographs posted from the scene on social media showed the roof of the building and walls were damaged by the fire.

All the animals inside were safe and crews spent the night monitoring the area for hotspots.

