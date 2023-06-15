Telford green space revamp to see wildflowers planted and new paths
New footpaths, a wildflower meadow and a junior football pitch are to be laid at a community green space in Telford as part of a council project.
Work at Murphy Field in Wellington will be funded by money from a housing developer and will also include a grass mat area for parking.
A new footpath will link up with the nearby Haygate Fields development.
The site is one of more than 300 council-owned and protected green sites across the borough.
Parking and footpaths will be created in the first phase of work, while wildflowers and benches will be added later, close to the pool, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
Councillor Carolyn Healy, responsible for green spaces, said: "The new footpaths will make it easier for residents to reach and enjoy their local green space, while the reinstated football pitch will offer the community better access to improved recreational opportunities on their doorstep, giving them more opportunity to keep fit, and supporting the continuation of grass roots football."
