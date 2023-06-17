Telford Paralympian fundraiser scales Wrekin on hands
A Paralympian has scaled Shropshire's Wrekin on his hands to raise money to help other wheelchair users.
But Mickey Bushell set aside his own chair for the climb of the 1,334ft [406.6m] hill which took him five and a quarter hours.
Before the challenge he said it was not too far for a pair of legs but a different matter "for a pair of arms".
The feat has so far raised about £3,500 for his academy which runs exercise and life skills classes.
The gold medallist in wheelchair racing said despite having always lived in Telford, he had not been at the top of the Wrekin before.
Ahead of the climb he said: "Whatever comes will come and we'll deal with and we'll get up there."
But he had also expected it to be a difficult task.
"Originally I thought 'it's only the Wrekin, it's not too far' - maybe for a pair of legs, but not for a pair of arms," he said.
Mr Bushell prepared for the climb by working with his training partners Rob Bickerton and Silvia Ondrejkova whom he said had been a "massive support".
The athlete, who won the men's 100m T53 at the London Paralympics in 2012, said his academy aimed to provide free courses for wheelchair users.
He set up a GoFundMe page and said he was "trying to raise as much money as possible" to keep running projects which helped people gain more independence.
"It's a life-changing course that we put on and we help people in wheelchairs to gain skills, to get out and do stuff - whatever that might be - to go and live life," he said.