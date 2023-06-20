Generator problems close Telford hospital's women and children unit
- Published
Problems with a hospital's generator have temporarily closed a women and children's unit to admissions.
Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is not admitting maternity patients, children or babies while specialist parts are sought for the faulty machine, says the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
Patients are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals.
Other services including the emergency department remain open.
Patients are being encouraged to contact the hospital's triage team, rather than other hospitals, so they can be diverted to the right place for their needs, the trust says.
"We sincerely apologise for the impact this is having on women and their families and are grateful for their continued support", said a spokesperson.
Current inpatients continue to receive "appropriate care and support," they added.
The trust said it was unable to give an exact date when services would be fully restored, but it was expecting this to be "within the next few days".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk