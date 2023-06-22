Wattlesborough nursery school could help revive pub plans
- Published
A nursery school could help revive a village pub while finding a new home at the same time.
Ladybugs Nursery and Pre-school at Halfway House in Shropshire wants to leave Wattlesborough village hall because of rising costs.
It now hopes to move onto the site of the Halfway House Inn, which was bought by the Peake family in 2020.
The family had said they could not afford to reopen it, but new tenants could make such a plan more viable.
A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the pub, on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, closed in 2018.
'Flourish and grow'
The Peakes submitted plans to refurbish the derelict Halfway House and turn the adjoining Seven Stars into a home.
They also planned to open up the field behind the pubs for community events and sports matches, with the planning application including designs for a pavilion.
But the family then dropped the plans, saying they were not financially viable.
The Peake family said "everything fell into place" when Ladybugs approached them looking to become a tenant in the proposed pavilion building, supporting it financially.
Ladybugs, owned by mother and daughter Sharon and Alex Fellows, said the new premises could allow the business to "flourish and grow".
