Glastonbury set was best feeling, says Shropshire musician
- Published
A young musician who started making music in her bedroom during the coronavirus pandemic has performed at Glastonbury.
Nieve Ella, from Shropshire, was picked for her dream gig after she sent her music to BBC Music Introducing in 2022.
The 20-year-old, who who has more than 80,000 TikTok followers, has since signed with a record label.
Posting on Instagram after her 30-minute set, the singer described the performance as the "best feeling".
The inaugural Glastonbury music festival, set to run until Sunday, will see more than 200,000 people head to Worthy Farm, Somerset, for a line-up of artists which includes The Artic Monkeys and Elton John.
Nieve, who took to the the BBC Music Introducing stage on Friday, said she had been "pretty excited" to perform seven of her songs.
Speaking to BBC Radio Shropshire before she went onstage at 14:00 BST, she described how she and her band had walked past the stage with "tears in their eyes."
"I'm here at Glastonbury ready to perform, I'm feeling pretty excited, it's very hot and sweaty here," she added.
"Very busy but it's a vibe, I love it so much."
The musician, from Albrighton, said performing at the festival was an "absolute dream come true," and a stage she would always remember.
"It's just absolutely crazy," she added.
"I'm kind of giving cowboy, cowgirl vibes with my outfit, I thought it suits really well for the countryside theme, but yeah I am so excited."
