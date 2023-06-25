Telford MP calls for greater mortgage help
An MP has called on the government to step up and provide more help with mortgages.
On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5%, up from 4.5%, as it tries to tackle inflation.
Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan said constituents who have come to her are "struggling" to meet payments.
Earlier this week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said offering mortgage relief schemes would "make inflation worse, not better".
Speaking to the Politics Midlands programme, Mrs Allan said: "My constituents are telling me that they are finding that they are struggling to meet their monthly mortgage payments.
"And there is no doubt that they are not overleveraged, they haven't been taking unnecessary risks, they are just ordinary homeowning mortgage payers and they are struggling.
"We're hearing politicians saying it is a price worth paying to bring down inflation, but who is paying that price? And it is a very small proportion of the population."
After bosses meet with Mr Hunt in Downing Street on Friday, banks have said borrowers will be able to make a temporary change to their mortgage terms as rates soar, before being able to return to their original deal within six months.
During Prime Minister's Questions this week, Rishi Sunak claimed the government is "on track to keep reducing" inflation.
