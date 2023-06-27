Plans for Wellington town centre development withdrawn
Plans to build a three-storey block of 12 flats, close to Wellington town centre, in Shropshire, have been withdrawn due to objections from residents and council's highways team.
Telford and Wrekin council said there was a shortfall in the level of proposed parking.
The development was also considered to be of an "excessive height and mass", said the council's heritage specialist.
The developer of the plans said he was now "happy to reduce the scheme".
The plans were submitted for 12 one-bedroom flats, a cycle store and six car parking spaces for the land opposite the Glebe Centre.
The applicant has withdrawn the plans and a revised planning application could now be submitted.
