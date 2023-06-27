Shropshire farmer helps deliver donated pickups to Ukraine
A farmer who drove nearly 1,500 miles across Europe to Ukraine to help deliver vehicles and supplies said it was a "life-changing experience".
David Evans, from Shropshire, took part in the May convoy as part of the Pickups for Peace initiative.
The 4x4s were handed over at a military base in Lviv before being put to use by the army for logistics.
He said the experience was "difficult to put into words because of the emotion and the gratitude we received".
Mr Evans had become interested in the scheme after reading about it in a farming magazine.
"I had a pickup to sell, and one thing led to another, and it just happened," he said.
The vehicles were also loaded with supplies donated by the local community, he explained.
"It was the first time I'd ever driven on the continent, but the whole concept of what was happening almost carried you through it," he said.
The drivers were given a police escort to the military base after passing through the Polish Ukrainian border.
"The whole event was, in many ways, very emotional," he added.
"There was over 60 people involved in taking 38 pickups on this convoy and everybody was of the same opinion and feeling," he said.
"The camaraderie was amazing."
Each participant was given a certificate and plaque as a thank you during an official ceremony at the military camp and they visited a graveyard in Lviv.
"It was incredibly moving and terribly sad," said Mr Evans.
"What struck me was the colour - the flags and flowers adorning the graves - and each grave had a picture of the person who had tragically lost their life."
He is president of Minsterley's annual agricultural show and said organisers would be helping raise more funds to purchase another vehicle, which would then be driven over in September.
"Since I've got back the whole community now wants to hear more and get involved," he added.
