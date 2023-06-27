Suspected World War Two grenade handed in to Telford police
- Published
A police station closed and an exclusion zone was put in place after an explosive device from World War Two was handed in.
Malinsgate station in Telford was evacuated after the hand grenade was brought in and handed to staff at the front counter.
A 50m cordon has been set up around the building and the nearby road has been closed, West Mercia Police said.
Bomb disposal officers have been called to the scene to assess the device.
