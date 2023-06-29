Landmark Wrekin house to be bought by charity
- Published
A charity supporting released prisoners has agreed a deal to buy a landmark property on the slopes of the Wrekin.
Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy wants to reinstate a cafe and community activities at Halfway House.
The building, once popular with hill walkers, closed to the public in November 2021 after a previous company stopped trading.
The charity's CEO Pauline Mack said the ex-offenders she supported had "the skills to help".
"The people that work with us want to turn their lives around and we want to offer them the chance to do that," she said.
The Christian charity offers accommodation, employability and wellbeing support in Shropshire, as well as a 12-step recovery programme.
Its bid for the property, funded by social investment, has been accepted subject to contract, said Ms Mack.
The charity is also seeking government funding and volunteers, and is canvassing views on how Halfway House could be developed for the community.
"We've got plans around using the place for wellbeing and wholeness projects," Ms Mack said. "We want to use the pavilion for events and ways of connecting with people who need a lift."
She believes the site's location, on the bank of the hill, provides the perfect stopping point for walkers.
"It's just so inspirational to be in the countryside and it lifts your heart," she added. "That first walk up [is] really difficult and you come round that corner and you just want that house to be open - you want to be able to have a coffee and ice cream."
