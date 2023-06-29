Driver airlifted to hospital after A5 crash near Oswestry
- Published
Three men have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving a car and a van on the A5 in north Shropshire.
It happened between Gobowen and Oswestry shortly after 08:00 BST.
The driver of the car was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
The driver of the van and a passenger in the car were also taken to hospital suffering less serious injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.