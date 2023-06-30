New transport hub and homes in Shrewsbury regeneration plan
A transport hub and up to 270 new homes could be built as part of a regeneration project.
Riverside in Shrewsbury will be cleared and redeveloped, with shopping centres, the Raven Meadows car park, the bus station and a former surgery torn down.
A new council headquarters, hotels, restaurants, a transport hub, offices and up to 270 homes will replace them.
Shropshire Council will use £18.7m of levelling up cash with £5m match funded.
Frankwell footbridge will be replaced with a new modern and accessible structure.
The council's director of place Mark Barrow, said redeveloping the site was a major opportunity for the town.
'Strategic advantages'
He added: "Smithfield Riverside will capitalise on its strategic advantages, including its waterfront setting and proximity to the railway station."
The levelling up money was announced in January, and relies on the council match-funding.
The council will have to borrow the money, if no other funding can be secured, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The rest of the grant will fund plans to transform movement and public spaces, centred on the area around the railway station.
The council will meet to discuss the project on Thursday.
