Views sought over Shropshire healthier weight strategy
People are being asked for their views on a new weight loss strategy for Shropshire.
Two-thirds of adults are an unhealthy weight in the county, along with nearly a third of 10 to 11-year-olds, the county council says.
Aims of the draft Healthier Weight strategy include enabling an environment that provides access to nutritious food.
The consultation will run for 10 weeks until 7 September.
This month, members of the Shropshire Health and Wellbeing Board, which acts to ensure leaders from the health and care system work together, supported the start of the exercise.
National research and local data on the scale and impact of unhealthy weight had been used to develop the proposed strategy, Shropshire Council said.
The objectives also include supporting developing a physical environment that allows residents to enjoy the benefits of active living.
One aim is to ensure "the system is working together in a co-ordinated way to maximise existing assets, resources, and best practice".Shropshire Council's director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said the proposed strategy's focus was making sure healthy living "becomes easier for everybody".
She added this involved "working with our partners to remove barriers, reduce inequalities and promote the opportunities that are available".
