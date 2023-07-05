Oswestry man jailed for manslaughter over Chirk head-on crash
- Published
A driver has been jailed for 11 years over the death of a motorist in a head-on crash in north Shropshire.
Damien Roberts, 27, was driving a Nissan Qashqai when he hit a Nissan Juke on a bridge over the River Ceiriog on the A5 near Chirk on 2 December.
Robert James Mills, 49, from Shrewsbury died at the scene.
Roberts, of College Road in Oswestry, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
