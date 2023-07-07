Events bring £20m boost to Telford in one year, council claim
- Published
More than 200,000 people who attended concerts and events in Telford added about £20m to the local economy in 2022, a councillor said.
Bigger music acts have been attracted to perform at Telford Town Park with UB40 and N-Dubz due to play at the venue this weekend.
The town has become a "destination for outdoor music and cultural festivals", councillor Carolyn Healey said.
The events were "really important and put Telford on the map", she added.
"Even if each person spends £10 then it's a boost to the local economy," Ms Healey, the council's cabinet member for leisure, said.
"It's part of a bigger piece for us working with [promoter] Orchard Live as well as our own events in the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park."
The park's location near to the town centre and the Southwater leisure quarter had helped secure bigger acts, Ms Healey added.
However, she said the council was wary of overusing the site and taking away from its original use.
"We don't want to damage the town park with having too many things going on," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk