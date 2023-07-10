Partial A529 road closure for safety improvements
Part of a Shropshire road is to close for five hours a day until the end of the week for safety improvement work.
The A529 north of Adderley shuts between 09:30 and 14:45 BST until 14 July as part of ongoing maintenance.
The scheme will see the installation of bolt-down kerbs and reflective marker posts so temporary traffic signals can be removed allowing two-way traffic.
Safety improvement work between Hinstock and Audlem on the A529 started in 2019, Shropshire Council said.
