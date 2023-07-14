Shropshire tennis mental health scheme extended
A scheme that offers free tennis sessions to people with severe mental conditions has had its funding extended after a successful trial.
The sessions in Shrewsbury are aimed at encouraging them to be more physically active and have a better quality of life.
Shropshire has the highest mortality rate in the Midlands for patients with these mental health conditions.
The NHS hopes keeping them active through tennis will reduce that risk.
The sessions have been arranged by Shropshire's Adult Community Mental Health Services Team, working with with Tennis Shropshire and will now continue for another 12 months.
They started in January as an initial three-month trial, involving between eight and 12 people a session.
One of those taking part was 44-year-old Barry from Wem, who has paranoid schizophrenia.
He said he did not play tennis at school and the sessions at the Shrewsbury Club had been the first time he picked up a racquet.
Barry is based at the town's Redwoods mental health centre and said: "I've just been coming here because it's been something to do, coming off the ward."
He said he had made new friends through the sessions.
Claire Parrish from the Midlands Partnership NHS Trust said the sessions aimed to reduce patient mortality and improve their lifestyles.
"Due to the medication, this group have higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, higher risk of obesity," she said.
Simon Haddleton, the director of tennis at the Shrewsbury Club and the Cathy Sabin community tennis centre, said: "One lad initially couldn't do more than 15 minutes because physically it was very difficult."
But he said he had persevered and could now play for the full hour.
Ms Parrish said the people taking part had also formed friendship groups of people with similar stories.
She is now hoping to expand the scheme to involve other sports, such as football, badminton, bowls and golf.
