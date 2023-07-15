Shropshire Council buys 'blot on landscape' listed Wem hotel
- Published
A Grade II listed building described as a "blot on the landscape" will be renovated after it was bought by a local authority.
The White Horse Hotel in High Street, Wem, will be brought back into use after laying empty for many years, said Shropshire Council.
Plans could include a mix of uses including residential with retail or food and drink units.
The building had been at "significant risk" said the council.
Dean Carroll, cabinet member on the Conservative-controlled council, said the high profile building had been a "blot on the landscape for well over a decade".
"We haven't purchased it to make money, but to save a listed building that was at significant risk," he said, "and to help boost the town's High Street renewal, which we know local people are keen to see."
