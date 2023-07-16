Labour candidate selected to fight Shrewsbury seat at next general election
The Labour Party has selected its candidate to contest the Shrewsbury and Atcham seat at the next general election.
The leader of Shropshire Labour group Julia Buckley said she was delighted to have been picked by members, whom she thanked for their support.
The seat is currently held by Conservative Daniel Kawczynski.
In the 2019 election Mr Kawczynski won with an 11,217 majority over Ms Buckley who was the second placed candidate.
She is currently a councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley.
