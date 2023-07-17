Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed near Telford
A motorcyclist died and a driver was arrested after a crash.
Members of the public administered first aid to the motorcyclist after the crash on the A442 near Telford, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday.
Paramedics found the motorcyclist in a critical condition and he died at the scene of the collision in Waters Upton.
The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released on bail.
He was treated for minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
