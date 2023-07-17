Shrewsbury traffic gridlock as road closed for river search
- Published
A police search in the River Severn caused traffic gridlock for several hours on Monday morning.
Telford Way in Shrewsbury was closed after reports of a man in the water at about 07:45 BST, West Mercia Police said.
The ambulance service added: "After a thorough search of the area, no patient was found and so we were stood down."
Telford Way has since reopened following attendance at the scene by all three emergency services.
Additional local traffic issues came with the closure of Coton Hill - set to remain shut until Tuesday evening for repair works to a collapsed sewer.
Diversions are in place. The Ellesmere Road and Berwick Road junction is not affected.
Motorists took to social media to complain about hold ups on Monday, with one saying they had been sat in traffic for two hours.
