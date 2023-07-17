More than 1,000 birthday cards for Market Drayton care home resident
- Published
A care home resident has received more than 1,000 birthday cards after staff appealed for 103 - to match her age.
Tunstall Hall Care Centre in Market Drayton, Shropshire, had wanted to make Nellie Orme's birthday on Saturday a "little bit more special".
Ms Orme used to drive buses and served in the Woman's Royal Air Force during World War Two.
Manager Lesley Smith said: "We have been blown away with the amount of response we've had.
"Our current total is 1,127 cards. We have got boxes of chocolate, we have got handmade gifts [and] flowers, we are just absolutely astonished."
The cards have been sent from people across the UK and around the world including America and Tasmania, Australia.
Many have come from local schools and other care homes in the area.
On the day before Ms Orme's birthday, the home held an afternoon tea with a special guest from the RAF who sat with her to read out the cards' messages.
"We opened around 400 to 500 cards on the Friday... she was very tired by the end of it as you can imagine," Ms Smith explained.
She added that Ms Orme's family, who brought their own cards and presents during a visit, were "astounded" by the appeal's response.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk