Albrighton runner hits 400th marathon milestone in 10 years
A runner who has finished his 400th marathon says he has no plans to stop and loves the community spirit from fellow runners.
Nick Cockburn, 40, from Albrighton, Shropshire, took up running in 2012 as a way to lose weight.
He has raised more than £10,000 since then for charities and his 400th marathon came in his home county.
"Some people love to go to the pub at weekend. I do that too, but prefer to run 26.2 miles first," he said.
Mr Cockburn took more than six hours to finish the The Piece of Cake Trail Run around Long Mynd in the Shropshire Hills.
He was given a badge afterwards to mark his achievement by the 100 Marathon Club, which celebrates runners who complete more than 100 marathons.
The 40-year-old has completed marathons in Austria, Barcelona, Rome, Dublin and 70 different locations in England.
"It's that running community spirit I really love. Everyone gets on and supports each other around the different courses," he said.
Mr Cockburn, who works as a fire suppression engineer, said he had no plans to hang up his running shoes and would "just keep going".
He added: "Five hundred is the next big milestone and, admittedly, I may go somewhere more exotic for that one!"
