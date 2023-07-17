Body of man discovered at Telford car park
A man's body has been found at a car park in Shropshire.
Police were called to Gresley Close in Telford, after the man in his 40s was discovered at about 06:30 BST on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in Woodside and West Mercia Police said his death was being treated as unexplained.
Emergency services were on the road during the afternoon and police have appealed for witnesses.
