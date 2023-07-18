Murder arrests after Telford car park death
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a car park in Shropshire.
The 41-year-old was found unresponsive in Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, at about 06:30 BST on Monday and died at the scene.
West Mercia Police said a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were in custody.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.