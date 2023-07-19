Oswestry family compete against each other in Atlantic rowing race
A family are preparing to row across the Atlantic Ocean, but will be competing against each other.
Dani Jones and husband Mark will race as team 'For Better Oar Worse' against her father's' team 'Never2Late'.
Ian Davies, 63, from Oswestry, raced as part of the Atlantic Mavericks four years ago. His daughter met him at the finish line.
He and his racing partner are also competing to be the oldest pair to complete the challenge.
The family are taking part in the 3,000 miles (4,800km) Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge 2023.
Mr Davies will be rowing with his friend Jim Ronaldson, 66. If they complete the challenge, they told the BBC they will be the oldest pair to have rowed the Atlantic Ocean.
Currently, that title is held by Guy Rigby and David Murray.
They will be raising money for Papyrus and Myeloma UK as Mr Davies is currently in remission for myeloma, after undergoing two bone marrow transplants.
For Better Oar Worse said ocean rowing is a "completely new discipline" for them, although they both used to teach kayaking and canoeing.
"My kids are my goal and they will make us row as fast and hard as we can," Mrs Jones said.
The husband and wife duo will be raising money for Access Sport as well as for two Shropshire children who suffer from severe epilepsy.
