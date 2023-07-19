Oswestry family compete against each other in Atlantic rowing race

Ian Davies, Dani and Mark JonesIan Davies
The family have been preparing for the race together
By Johnty O'Donnell and Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands

A family are preparing to row across the Atlantic Ocean, but will be competing against each other.

Dani Jones and husband Mark will race as team 'For Better Oar Worse' against her father's' team 'Never2Late'.

Ian Davies, 63, from Oswestry, raced as part of the Atlantic Mavericks four years ago. His daughter met him at the finish line.

He and his racing partner are also competing to be the oldest pair to complete the challenge.

The family are taking part in the 3,000 miles (4,800km) Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge 2023.

It begins on 12 December starting from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda.

Ian Davies
Ian Davies completed the race four years ago as part of the team the Atlantic Mavericks

Mr Davies will be rowing with his friend Jim Ronaldson, 66. If they complete the challenge, they told the BBC they will be the oldest pair to have rowed the Atlantic Ocean.

Currently, that title is held by Guy Rigby and David Murray.

They will be raising money for Papyrus and Myeloma UK as Mr Davies is currently in remission for myeloma, after undergoing two bone marrow transplants.

For Better Oar Worse said ocean rowing is a "completely new discipline" for them, although they both used to teach kayaking and canoeing.

The family have been practising on the rowing machine back at Mr Davies' house

"My kids are my goal and they will make us row as fast and hard as we can," Mrs Jones said.

The husband and wife duo will be raising money for Access Sport as well as for two Shropshire children who suffer from severe epilepsy.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.