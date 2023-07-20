'We've been together so long we're like sisters'
A carer looking after a woman with Down's syndrome for 30 years says they have been together so long, they are like sisters.
Maggie Phillips welcomed Janet Brown into her Shrewsbury home as part of Shropshire's Shared Lives scheme.
The service supports adults with learning disabilities by matching them with people paid a weekly fee and living costs to support them.
"I've loved it - I can't remember anything else now," said Ms Phillips.
"We've kind of grown old together."
The two women met in 1993 at a day centre where Ms Phillips worked.
At the time, the carer offered weekend respite to families of children with additional needs, and was approached by an acquaintance who said Ms Brown needed a permanent "one-to-one person".
Agreeing to accommodate her long-term had been a rewarding decision, Ms Phillips explained.
"I think it's one of those instant gratification jobs," she said.
"You do something for somebody and you see them thriving and enjoying life and it's lovely to see disabled people having long and pleasant lives."
When she first met her carer, Ms Brown, 75, who was born in Wellington, was in shared supported accommodation after losing her parents.
A fan of the royal family, she regularly visits nearby Albert Road Day Centre to meet up with friends and boyfriend James and has enjoyed trips to Walt Disney World with Ms Phillips.
'We thrive in families'
Over the years, the pair's Shrewsbury home has been shared with Ms Phillips' mother and two other women with learning disabilities.
"We've made friends, we've seen people get married, we've been to parties," Ms Phillips said. "When you grow old you lose people and you do need support."
She added she wanted to raise awareness of Shared Lives, which provides regular training for carers.
"I just think it's a really good idea to place people with needs with families for support, because that's how we all thrive and grow - in families," she said.
She told the BBC: "As far as I'm concerned, I'm just with it [until] the bitter end. I just think it's right that people stay with you as long as they can.
"We've been together that long now that I do know her. We're like sisters."
