Shropshire families given food vouchers for summer holidays
- Published
Some families in Shropshire will get supermarket vouchers to help with the cost of meals over the summer holidays.
Over £646,000 in the shopping vouchers will be provided by Telford & Wrekin Council to those who receive free school meals in the borough.
Eligible families will receive £10 per child, per week, over the six week holidays, equalling to £60 per child.
Councillor Raj Mehta said they wanted to support families most in need of help.
"We've committed to giving £10 per week, per child over the school summer holidays, to all children who would usually qualify for income-related free school meals or a pupil premium," Mr Mehta added.
"We know how important it is for children to have a healthy and balanced meal and for many children in our borough, their most nutritious meal is the free school meal they get at lunchtime."
Thousands to benefit
The vouchers, which can be used in-store or online, have been allocated using funding from the government's Household Support Fund.
The funding had been provided to local council's to use at their discretion, to support vulnerable households with the cost of living.
Telford & Wrekin Council said it is thought over 10,000 children would benefit from the scheme over the holidays.
