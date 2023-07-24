Work begins on road improvement scheme on A41 Newport
Road closures and diversions are in place as major improvement works take place on a busy carriageway.
The A41 Newport from Forton roundabout to Linstock will be closed from today until at least September.
Improvement works include road resurfacing, new drainage systems and upgrades to road signs and lines.
Access will be maintained for residents and businesses along the route, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
More than 30 signs are also set to be replaced, alongside road sweeping, drain clearing, tree felling and litter picking.
The work will commence in line with the school summer holidays where traffic volume is expected to be lower.
Cllr Lee Carter said the road, which first opened in 1985, had been carefully monitored but required maintenance to be carried out "quickly" and "efficiently".
"Work like this is always unpopular and it will cause some disruption, but projects such as this are not undertaken lightly," he said.
There were "further improvement works" to the route planned for summer 2024, Mr Carter added.
Further details of the works and and diversion routes will be available on the council's website.
