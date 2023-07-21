Telford: Further arrest after man found dead in car park

Gresley Close
The man was found unresponsive in a car park in Gresley Close

Another arrest has been made after a man was found dead in a Telford car park.

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Gresley Close, Woodside, on Monday at about 06:30 BST.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and both remain in custody.

A 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man arrested on Tuesday have been released with no further action to be taken.

