Telford: Further arrest after man found dead in car park
Another arrest has been made after a man was found dead in a Telford car park.
The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Gresley Close, Woodside, on Monday at about 06:30 BST.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and both remain in custody.
A 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man arrested on Tuesday have been released with no further action to be taken.
