Telford: Murder charge after man found dead in car park
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Telford car park.
West Mercia Police have named the victim as Anthony Wootton, 41, who was pronounced dead at Gresley Close, Woodside on Monday morning.
The force has charged Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close, Telford, with Mr Wootton's murder.
Mr Harris has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Wootton had suffered an abdominal injury.
A 40-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on bail, police said.
Mr Wootton's family has asked for privacy, the force added.
