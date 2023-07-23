Simon Baynes: Conservatives select Welsh MP for Shropshire seat
A Welsh MP has been chosen to contest a neighbouring seat at the next general election.
Simon Baynes, current Clwyd South MP, was selected as candidate for North Shropshire at a meeting on Saturday.
The seat has been held by Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan since the resignation of Owen Paterson in 2021.
Mr Baynes said he was "very honoured", adding his current constituency would cease to exist at the next general election due to boundary changes.
A general election is due before January 2025.
Mr Baynes, who grew up in Lake Vyrnwy, was elected to parliament in December 2019 after working in finance and running a Shrewsbury bookshop.
He served as a minister for justice and illegal migration last year and is currently a Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
