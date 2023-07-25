Approval expected for homes near ancient Oswestry hillfort
Plans for more than 80 homes near an Iron Age hillfort look set to be approved amid 128 objections from members of the public.
Residents, heritage groups and an MP have warned the development in Oswestry would harm the monument's setting.
But Shropshire Council planning officers said previous reasons for refusal - relating to highways, noise and other matters - had been addressed.
They backed the scheme, although it faces a further planning hurdle.
A similar proposal was refused last year, but the site's proximity to Old Oswestry Hillfort was not cited in that decision.
Council planners instead listed environmental, highways, drainage and noise issues.
Plans were re-submitted in January by Cameron Homes, which had absorbed previous applicant Galliers Homes.
Planning officers have now said permission should be granted for the houses, but the final decision rests with the northern planning committee.
'Substantially change views'
Helen Morgan MP, Oswestry Town Council and 128 members of the public objected to the re-submitted plans, according to a planning officer's report.
Other objectors included action group Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH) and Oswestry and Border Archaeology and History Group.
The applicant's landscape and visual impact assessment acknowledged the development would "substantially change" views of the hillfort from Whittington Road.
However, the land has been allocated for housing since the council's current local development plan was adopted in 2015.
The report said the proximity of the site to the hillfort "was considered in detail" at that time.
Historic England and council conservation officers found the development would cause "less than substantial harm" to the hillfort's setting, backing up the conclusion of a heritage impact assessment commissioned by the applicant.
The planning officer's report said it was "considered that the substantial amount of objections raised in relation to the proposal do not outweigh the principle of residential development on site as set out in the local plan".
