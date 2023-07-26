Heritage group's call to save Shropshire Manor House
A campaign has been launched to save and restore a disused 18th Century manor house.
The Manor House, on High Street, in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, used to be a care home but closed in 2012.
A pressure group has suggested the building could be restored and used as museum or as premises for a hospitality organisation.
Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.
Nigel Reid, from Save The Manor House, said the Georgian property had started to decay and had become "a bit of an eyesore" in the middle of the high street.
"At the moment the paintwork at the front of the building is in a very bad state," he added.
"We would like the owner ideally to sell the building onto somebody who would develop it and turn it into a really nice property again."
The Save The Manor House group, which has 175 members, has been campaigning to have the building inspected to check if it has been maintained.
'Beautiful property'
Mr Reid said he hoped the local authority would request access to the property to evaluate any damage.
He was concerned it may have been damaged when a water tank flooded the building, including a "very grand oak staircase."
"Ideally we'd like to see it restored to its natural grandeur, because it's a beautiful property with quite a lot of ground behind it," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.
"We don't know what the status of the interior of the building is at the moment."
