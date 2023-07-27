Dedicated school coach service to end in Telford and Wrekin
A dedicated school coach service used by 240 schoolchildren has been ended by a council.
From September they will instead have to use public transport serving rural parts of Telford and Wrekin, it said.
One school leader has written to parents expressing concern about the move.
But the Labour-run council says it would be more cost-effective to use newly-introduced services linking isolated villages.
The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, said the service would also benefit local residents.
"Those buses are available to everybody throughout the day and that's good for our high streets, particularly Wellington and the surrounding areas," he said.
'Good life experience'
In his letter to the council, the principal of Charlton School in Wellington, Andrew McNaughton, said he was disappointed at the change, also complaining about a lack of communication and the lateness of information.
"Whilst we will continue to challenge this decision, the change of service will happen for September," he told parents.
Conservative councillor Stephen Bentley called the move "arrogant and uncaring" and a risk to the welfare and safety of pupils.
"Some children will have to walk long distances along narrow busy country lanes with no lighting," he said.
Mr Davies added he would be looking at the criticism directed at the scheme, but "almost certainly" children would be picked up at the same stops as the coach service.
"If you're a child at secondary school I think it's a really good life experience for you to be able to get on the bus and get to school," added Mr Davies.
