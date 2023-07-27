Terraced cottage with underground cave for sale for £300,000
A two-bedroom terrace - with its own vast underground cave - is being sold.
The medieval-themed cottage in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, features vaulted ceilings and pillars designed by 20th Century artist Antony Dracup, who once lived there.
Before his death in 2002, Dracup hand-chiselled much of the sandstone cave and extended it to create a medieval-themed banqueting hall.
It is on the market with an asking price of just under £300,000.
The property was last put on sale in 2016 with an asking price of less than £200,000, but has since undergone a large modernisation project.
Located on Railway Street, the home, described as "a museum in homage to its former owner", is used as a holiday let and attracts people from across the world, estate agent Berriman Eaton says.
Antony Dracup's son Dennis said: "His persistence was rewarded with noticeably stronger chest muscles and extra living space."
The artist created the features after deciding to extend a small, existing cave in the back garden.
A spokesperson for Berriman Eaton said the house offered a "unique living experience" that "feels like stepping back in time".
