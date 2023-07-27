Terraced cottage with underground cave for sale for £300,000

Dracups CottageBerriman Eaton
Artist Antony Dracup chiselled much of the basement by hand, his son said
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

A two-bedroom terrace - with its own vast underground cave - is being sold.

The medieval-themed cottage in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, features vaulted ceilings and pillars designed by 20th Century artist Antony Dracup, who once lived there.

Before his death in 2002, Dracup hand-chiselled much of the sandstone cave and extended it to create a medieval-themed banqueting hall.

It is on the market with an asking price of just under £300,000.

Berriman Eaton
The current designs of the rooms are inspired by film sets

The property was last put on sale in 2016 with an asking price of less than £200,000, but has since undergone a large modernisation project.

Located on Railway Street, the home, described as "a museum in homage to its former owner", is used as a holiday let and attracts people from across the world, estate agent Berriman Eaton says.

Berriman Eaton
Dracup created the features after deciding to extend a small, existing cave in the back garden
Rightmove
The cottage is a mid-terraced property that looks humble from the outside

Antony Dracup's son Dennis said: "His persistence was rewarded with noticeably stronger chest muscles and extra living space."

The artist created the features after deciding to extend a small, existing cave in the back garden.

A spokesperson for Berriman Eaton said the house offered a "unique living experience" that "feels like stepping back in time".

Berriman Eaton
The estate agent marketing the cottage says going inside feels like "stepping back in time"
Berriman Eaton
The property is currently used as a holiday let

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.