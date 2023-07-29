Heritage sites promoted on new Unesco map
The Black Country and the Ironbridge Gorge are being promoted on a new map of Unesco sites.
It includes 29 World Heritage Sites, 13 Creative Cities, nine Global Geoparks and seven Biosphere Reserves.
The UN body said it hoped to inspire people in the UK to visit places on their doorstep.
Other sites featured on the map include the Lake District, Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland and Stonehenge in Wiltshire.
Both the Black Country and the Ironbridge Gorge are recognised for the part they once played in the Industrial Revolution.
The Black Country is described as a "Geopark" - an area of international significance which Unesco believes should be protected and talked about.
In 1986, Ironbridge Gorge became one of the first locations in the UK to become a World Heritage Site because of the work that happened there in the 18th Century that contributed to the Industrial Revolution - an event which had an impact around the world.
James Bridge, chief executive and secretary general of the UK National Commission for Unesco, said the online map "shows at a glance the breadth of amazing natural, cultural and built heritage designated by Unesco as internationally significant in the UK".
