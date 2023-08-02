Shrewsbury Street Pastors unveil new vehicle
- Published
Shrewsbury Street Pastors say they have taken on more volunteers and have a new vehicle to help reach people in need.
The organisation, which works with police, the council and churches to help potentially vulnerable people, was introduced in the town in 2011.
The new vehicle enables volunteers to access remote areas and quickly provide aid during emergencies, the group says.
Similar schemes are operational around the country.
Director Steve Jones said the new developments, along with a move to new office space in the town, marked an "exciting chapter".
The new vehicle has been registered with Safe Places Shropshire which means anyone the group helps can sit inside with the doors closed.
"As we deal more and more with people with mental health issues, this means we can really help them feel safe from whatever is going on for them," Mr Jones said.
There are cafes, banks and shops in the town which have also registered and display stickers showing they are part of the scheme, he added.
"While we still give out lollies and flipflops to people [on a night out], we can get a call from door staff to say 'we have someone who is feeling suicidal' and we have the vehicle to use which makes life easier," he said.
The vehicle will be unveiled later with John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, and Mandy Thorn, High Sheriff of Shropshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk