Shropshire and Staffordshire firefighters complete 1,000-mile bike ride
- Published
Three firefighters have completed a 1,000-mile bike ride for charity.
Rob Simcox and Alec Thomas from Shropshire and Russ Brown from Staffordshire finished the Land's End to John O'Groats ride on 29 July.
The men have so far raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Firefighters Charity.
The group were inspired to take on the cycle after losing family members to cancer.
"Both Russ and I have recently lost our fathers to cancer, and we know it's a disease that touches everyone in one way or another," Mr Simcox said.
The Firefighters Charity supports the mental and physical needs of serving and retired staff.
After setting off on 20 July, they cycled more than 90 miles a day, also travelling through Shropshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.
The trio stopped off to stay overnight at fire stations along the route, including Worcester station and Aviemore station in the Scottish Highlands.
Mr Simcox said support from the fire service had been "heart-warming", adding that donations had "lifted" the group's spirits.
"The firefighters who put us up are remarkable," he said, "They couldn't do more for us."
The group battled weather conditions before completing the cycle at around 14:30 BST on Saturday afternoon, where they were joined by family members.
Mr Simcox described the experience as a "long 10 days" but added that completing each day of the ride had been "exhilarating."
"The 10 days gave us time to reflect, as life goes on doesn't it?" he explained.
"We wanted to bring something positive for a cause close to our hearts, we wanted to give them [the charities] something back."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk