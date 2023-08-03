Crowdfunder to get dance music fan, 74, to Ibiza
- Published
A crowdfunder has raised over £2,000 to send a 74-year-old dance music fan to Ibiza after he said he could no longer afford to go.
Robert Johnson, from Telford, got hooked on house music at the age of 43 and made his first visit to the island in 2007.
He said it had become a "second home" but was unable to visit in recent years because of the cost.
The appeal was set up by Mark Doyle, founder of the Hedkandi record label.
He said: "Robert is a true legend and an inspiration to all of us. Age is no barrier when it comes to having fun and enjoying life."
Mr Johnson said he grew up with a love of music and was a DJ in Liverpool during the 1970s, but had a "life-changing" conversion to dance music when he went to visit a club in Valencia in his 40s.
"It blew my mind," he said. His first visit to Ibiza was at the age of 58, in 2007.
Mr Johnson said he loved dance music because of "the way your body can express itself to this music, there's no rules about dance music, house music."
"You feel it in your body and it makes you move, it's just the most fantastic sensation."
He said he had a "refusal to grow up" and the only time he felt his age was when "my creaking joints get the better of me".
He said his secret for keeping up with the younger dancers was to have a "disco nap" in the afternoon to save his energy for the dancefloor.
Mr Doyle said he and many others had got to know Mr Johnson through events "up and down the country" and they felt they had to step in to help when they heard he had not been able to afford to return to Ibiza.
He also said Mr Johnson was an "avid cat person" so any money left over, after the trip was paid for, would go to Ibiza cat charities.
