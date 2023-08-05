Final touches for second Camp Bestival Shropshire
- Published
Organisers of Camp Bestival said they were ready to bring the magic back to the Midlands for a second year, with the final touches being put to the huge family festival.
Last weekend, the Dorset event celebrated its 15th birthday and the team has packed up the entire festival ready to head north to Weston Park.
Headliners include Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Primal Scream.
Festival curator Rob da Bank said: "We can't wait to get back."
The Human League, Sam Ryder, Groove Armada, Melanie C and Ella Henderson are among dozens of acts appearing at the three-day festival from 17 to 20 August.
Mr Tumble and Mister Maker of CBeebies fame will take to the stage for younger visitors.
There will also be more than 100 activities including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and even wild swimming.
It follows on from the success of 2022's inaugural event when thousands gathered in the grounds of the stately home on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Rob da Bank, Camp Bestival curator said: "Josie and I had the best time celebrating 15 years of Camp Bestival in Dorset at the end of July and we are thrilled that all of our Camp Bestival family could join us.
"We can't wait to get back to Weston Park and bring the magic of Camp Bestival to Shropshire for the second year in just two weeks' time.
"With our new wildlife fancy dress theme and headliners Primal Scream, Rudimental and The Human League… it's going to be another showstopper."
For years Weston Park was the venue for V Festival before it finished in 2017.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk