Shropshire fly-tipper who blocked lane with tree branches fined £2,000
- Published
A man has been fined more than £2,000 after blocking a lane in Shropshire with tree branches he dumped.
Alexender Jones, 29, of Lodge Road Caravan site, Donnington, discarded them in Bluebell Lane, Sutton Hill, near Telford, in August 2022.
Mr Jones was prosecuted after he ignored a fixed penalty notice, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
He pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Jones' white van, which carried the tree waste, was caught twice on camera entering and leaving Bluebell Lane in 2022, the council said.
"The following day a council officer visited the site and discovered a large fly-tip of conifer branches blocking the road and costing £450 to remove," a spokesperson added.
"A DVLA check confirmed Jones was the van's registered owner."
Mr Jones pleaded guilty in court to a court of knowingly causing controlled waste without the authority of a current environmental permit under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and was ordered to pay £2,071.78.
"It's deeply concerning that some people think it is acceptable to dump waste anywhere despite all our efforts to educate people about how to properly dispose of waste," councillor Richard Overton said.
